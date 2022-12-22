Markets
RIGL

Rigel Pharma Launches Rezlidhia In U.S. For Relapsed Acute Myeloid Leukemia With IDH1 Mutation

December 22, 2022 — 08:49 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RIGL) announced the launch of Rezlidhia or olutasidenib capsules in the U.S. for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 mutation. The approval from FDA was received on December 1.

REZLIDHIA is an oral, small molecule, inhibitor of mutated IDH1 designed to bind to and inhibit mIDH1 to reduce 2-hydroxyglutarate levels and restore normal cellular differentiation of myeloid cells.

The company said the recommended dosage of REZLIDHIA is 150 mg taken orally twice daily.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RIGL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.