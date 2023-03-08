Rigel Pharma Gains After Swinging To Profit In Q4

(RTTNews) - Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RIGL) shares are gaining more than 10 percent on Wednesday morning trade after the company reported fourth-quarter profit of $1.401 million or $0.01 per share, compared to loss of $22.64 million or $0.13 per share last year.

Revenue for the quarter increased to $51.28 million from $20.41 million a year ago.

Currently, shares are at $1.65, up 12.89 percent from the previous close of $1.47 on a volume of 19,739,727.

