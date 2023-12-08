News & Insights

Rigel Pharma Enters Alliance With MD Anderson To Evaluate REZLIDHIA - Quick Facts

December 08, 2023 — 08:17 am EST

(RTTNews) - Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RIGL) and The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center announced a multi-year strategic development collaboration to expand the evaluation of REZLIDHIA in acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic cancers. Rigel and MD Anderson will evaluate the potential of olutasidenib to treat newly diagnosed and relapsed or refractory patients with acute myeloid leukemia, higher-risk myelodysplastic syndromes, and advanced myeloproliferative neoplasms, in combination with other agents. The collaboration will support the evaluation of olutasidenib as monotherapy in lower-risk myelodysplastic syndromes and as maintenance therapy in post-hematopoietic stem cell transplant patients.

Rigel and MD Anderson will jointly lead all clinical development efforts. Rigel will provide $15 million in time-based milestone payments and study material over the five-year collaboration.

Stocks mentioned

RIGL

