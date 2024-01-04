Rigel Pharma Collaborates With CONNECT To Conduct Phase 2 Trial Of Olutasidenib In Glioma

(RTTNews) - Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RIGL) Thursday announced a collaboration with CONNECT, an international collaborative network of pediatric cancer centers, to conduct a Phase 2 clinical trial to evaluate Rezlidhia (olutasidenib) in combination with temozolomide as maintenance therapy in newly diagnosed pediatric and young adult patients with high-grade glioma (HGG) harboring an isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation.

Under the collaboration, CONNECT will include olutasidenib in CONNECT's TarGeT-D, a molecularly guided Phase 2 umbrella clinical trial for HGG.

The Rigel-sponsored arm will study post-radiotherapy administration of olutasidenib in combination with temozolomide followed by olutasidenib monotherapy as maintenance treatment in newly diagnosed pediatric and young adult patients (less than 39 years old) with IDH1 mutation positive HGG, including diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG), an aggressive brain tumor with limited treatment options.

"We are excited to collaborate with CONNECT to evaluate olutasidenib in high-grade glioma," said Raul Rodriguez, Rigel's president and CEO. "We believe olutasidenib has potential in a variety of cancers where mIDH1 plays an important role and we look forward to generating new data in this disease state, which has a high unmet need. This collaboration builds on our hematology-oncology pipeline expansion strategy and enables us to explore the potential of olutasidenib in a focused and efficient manner."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.