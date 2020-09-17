Rigel Pharma Begins Phase 2 Trial Of Fostamatinib In Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients

(RTTNews) - Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RIGL) said Thursday that a multicenter, Phase 2 trial has started to evaluate the safety of fostamatinib, its oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor, for the treatment of hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

The study is sponsored by the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute or NHLBI, part of the National Institutes of Health or NIH, in collaboration with Inova Health System.

Fostamatinib, marketed in the U.S. as Tavalisse (fostamatinib disodium hexahydrate) tablets, is approved in the U.S. and Europe as a treatment for adult chronic immune thrombocytopenia (ITP).

The clinical trial is being conducted at the NIH Clinical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, the nation's largest hospital devoted entirely to clinical research, and Inova Fairfax Hospital.

The primary objective of the trial is to evaluate the safety of fostamatinib compared to placebo for the treatment of hospitalized COVID-19 patients. The secondary objective will be to assess the early efficacy and clinically relevant measures of disease progression.

The study will randomly assign fostamatinib or matched placebo (1:1) to approximately 60 evaluable patients who are a 5 to 7 on the 8-point ordinal scale (requiring supplemental oxygen via nasal canula or non-invasive ventilation, requiring mechanical ventilation or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation).

Treatment will be administered orally twice daily for 14 days, with a follow-up period to day 60.

