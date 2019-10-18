Rigel Pharma: CHMP Adopts Positive Trend Vote For Fostamatinib - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RIGL) said the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency has adopted a positive trend vote on the Marketing Authorization Application for fostamatinib disodium hexahydrate (fostamatinib) for the treatment of chronic immune thrombocytopenia in adult patients who are refractory to other treatments. The CHMP intends to hold a final vote on the recommendation at their November meeting.

Fostamatinib is commercially available in the U.S. and is the first and only spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor indicated for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in U.S. adult patients with chronic Immune Thrombocytopenia who have had an insufficient response to a previous treatment.

