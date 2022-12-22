Markets
RIGL

Rigel Launches AML Treatment REZLIDHIA

December 22, 2022 — 09:25 am EST

(RTTNews) - Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RIGL) is up nearly 6% at $1.27 following the launch of REZLIDHIA capsules in the U.S. for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 mutation.

REZLIDHIA, an oral, small molecule, inhibitor of mutated IDH1, was approved by the FDA on December 1, 2022.

Acute myeloid leukemia (AML) is a rapidly progressing cancer of the blood and bone marrow that affects myeloid cells, which normally develop into various types of mature blood cells.

According to the American Cancer Society, in the United States alone, there will be an estimated 20 thousand new cases of AML in 2022.

RIGL has traded in a range of $0.64 to $3.52 in the last 52 weeks. The stock closed Wednesday's trading at $1.20, up 1.27%.

