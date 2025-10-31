Rigel Gears Up to Report Q3 Earnings: Here's What to Expect

Rigel Pharmaceuticals RIGL is scheduled to report third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 4, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s revenues is pegged at $61.6 million, while the same for earnings is 93 cents per share.

Let’s see how things might have shaped up before the announcement.

Factors Shaping RIGL's Q3 Results

Rigel records revenues primarily from the sale of its marketed products and contract revenues from collaborations.

The majority of the company’s revenue growth in the third quarter is likely to have been driven by the robust uptake of its lead product, Tavalisse, which is approved for treating chronic immune thrombocytopenia (“ITP”).

Tavalisse sales are being driven by continued strong new patient demand and the momentum is expected to have continued in the third quarter.

Besides Tavalisse, Rigel is also making good progress with its other marketed products, Rezlidhia (olutasidenib) and Gavreto (pralsetinib), which are approved for treating certain cancer indications. Incremental sales from both these drugs are likely to have boosted Rigel’s top line in the to-be-reported quarter.

Rigel has R289 in its pipeline, a novel dual IRAK1 and IRAK4 inhibitor, in an early-stage study for treating patients with lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS). The company is also exploring Rezlidhia’s (olutasidenib) use beyond the approved indication of relapsed or refractory IDH1-mutated AML into other cancers with IDH1 mutations, such as recurrent glioma. Updates related to these activities are expected on the upcoming earnings call.

Higher research and development expenses, as well as increased selling and general and administrative costs, are likely to have escalated operating expenses in the third quarter.

RIGL’s Earnings Surprise History

Rigel has an encouraging history of earnings surprises. The company beat on earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 1,840.49%. In the last reported quarter, RIGL delivered an earnings surprise of 66.50%.

What Our Model Predicts for RIGL

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Rigel this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here.

Earnings ESP: Rigel’s Earnings ESP is 0.00%, as both the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate are pegged at 93 cents per share. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: Rigel has a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Quote

Stocks to Consider

Here are some drug/biotech stocks that have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this time around:

Exact Sciences EXAS has an Earnings ESP of +20.00% and sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present.

Shares of EXAS have increased 12.5% year to date. EXAS beat on earnings in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in one, delivering an average surprise of 329.87%. Exact Sciences is scheduled to report third-quarter results on Nov. 3.

ANI Pharmaceuticals ANIP has an Earnings ESP of +10.55% and a Zacks Rank #2.

ANI Pharmaceuticals’ stock has risen 66.3% so far this year. ANIP beat earnings estimates in each of the last four reported quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 22.66%, on average. ANI Pharmaceuticals is scheduled to report third-quarter results on Nov. 7.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals VRTX has an Earnings ESP of +0.57% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Vertex’s stock has risen 4.3% so far this year. VRTX beat earnings estimates in two of the last four reported quarters while missing the same on the remaining two occasions, delivering an earnings surprise of 2.15%, on average. Vertex is scheduled to report third-quarter results on Nov. 3.

