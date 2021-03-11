Markets
Rigel Completes Patient Enrollment In Phase 2 Trial To Evaluate Fostamatinib In COVID-19 Patients

(RTTNews) - Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RIGL) announced the completion of patient enrollment in a multi-center phase 2 clinical trial to evaluate the safety of fostamatinib, the company's oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor, for the treatment of hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Treatment will be administered orally twice daily for 14 days. There will be a follow-up period to day 60.

Fostamatinib is marketed in the U.S. as TAVALISSE tablets, and is approved in the U.S., Europe, and Canada as a treatment for adult chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

Rigel expects to report topline data from the clinical trial in April 2021.

