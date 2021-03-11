Rigel Completes Patient Enrollment In Phase 2 Trial To Evaluate Fostamatinib In COVID-19 Patients

(RTTNews) - Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RIGL) announced the completion of patient enrollment in a multi-center phase 2 clinical trial to evaluate the safety of fostamatinib, the company's oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor, for the treatment of hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Treatment will be administered orally twice daily for 14 days. There will be a follow-up period to day 60.

Fostamatinib is marketed in the U.S. as TAVALISSE tablets, and is approved in the U.S., Europe, and Canada as a treatment for adult chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

Rigel expects to report topline data from the clinical trial in April 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.