Markets
RIGL

Rigel CMO Lisa Rojkjaer Retires, Alison Hannah Appointed As New CMO

July 01, 2026 — 09:20 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) announced that Lisa Rojkjaer retired as Chief Medical Officer of the company on July 1, 2026, and Alison Hannah was appointed as the new CMO the same day.

Hannah previously served as Chief Medical Officer at CytomX Therapeutics and Senior Medical Director at Sugen, now part of Pfizer.

"I look forward to working closely with the leadership team to help guide the continued development of R289 and Rigel's broader clinical strategy, including the recent addition of vepdegestrant," Hannah said.

In pre-market activity on Nasdaq, shares of Rigel were up 2.25 percent, changing hands at $40.00, after closing Tuesday's regular session 0.20 percent higher.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

RIGL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.