Rigel Announces Investigator-Sponsored Trial Of Fostamatinib In Patients With COVID-19 Pneumonia

(RTTNews) - Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) announced the initiation of an investigator-sponsored trial or IST being conducted by Imperial College London to evaluate the efficacy of fostamatinib, its oral spleen tyrosine kinase or SYK inhibitor, for the treatment of COVID-19 pneumonia.

Fostamatinib, marketed in the U.S. as TAVALISSE (fostamatinib disodium hexahydrate) tablets, is approved in the U.S. and Europe as a treatment for adult chronic immune thrombocytopenia (ITP).

