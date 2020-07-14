Markets
RIGL

Rigel Announces Investigator-Sponsored Trial Of Fostamatinib In Patients With COVID-19 Pneumonia

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) announced the initiation of an investigator-sponsored trial or IST being conducted by Imperial College London to evaluate the efficacy of fostamatinib, its oral spleen tyrosine kinase or SYK inhibitor, for the treatment of COVID-19 pneumonia.

Fostamatinib, marketed in the U.S. as TAVALISSE (fostamatinib disodium hexahydrate) tablets, is approved in the U.S. and Europe as a treatment for adult chronic immune thrombocytopenia (ITP).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RIGL

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular