Rigel : Phase 2 Study Of Fostamatinib Shows Clinically Meaningful Hemoglobin Responses

(RTTNews) - Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) announced publication of data from phase 2 clinical study of fostamatinib for the treatment of warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia or wAIHA in the American Journal of Hematology.

The data demonstrated that fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor, rapidly and durably increased hemoglobin (Hgb) levels, with clinically meaningful Hgb responses observed in nearly half of the patients, and a safety and tolerability profile consistent with the existing fostamatinib safety database of patients across multiple disease programs studied.

The company noted that the results observed in phase 2 study in warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia reinforced the potential of fostamatinib to help patients with this rare, serious blood disorder for whom no disease-targeted therapies are currently approved.

If approved, fostamatinib has the potential to be the first-to-market therapy for patients with warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia in 2023 and would be fostamatinib's second approved indication.

Fostamatinib is currently being evaluated in a phase 3 randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical study in 90 patients with wAIHA who have failed at least one prior treatment. The topline phase 3 data is expected in mid-2022 from Rigel's FORWARD study of fostamatinib in patients with wAIHA.

