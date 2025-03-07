$RIG stock is up 9% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$RIG stock has now risen 9% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $38,461,781 of trading volume.

$RIG Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $RIG:

$RIG insiders have traded $RIG stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RIG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PERESTROIKA purchased 1,500,000 shares for an estimated $6,195,000

FREDERIK WILHELM MOHN purchased 1,500,000 shares for an estimated $6,195,000

(CYPRUS) LTD PERESTROIKA purchased 1,500,000 shares for an estimated $6,195,000

RODERICK JAMES MACKENZIE (EVP, Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 123,261 shares for an estimated $509,703.

$RIG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 195 institutional investors add shares of $RIG stock to their portfolio, and 230 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

