RIG Rises up and Store Retailers Lead the Way

March 2022 Equity Highlights and Sector Activity From Trade Ideas.

The Trade Ideas March 2022 report below comprises:

The Trade Ideas Trade of the Week for each week in March.

A summary showing the number of times that HOLLY traded in the industry and what was the profit or loss associated with those trades.

Trade of the Week for March

Canadian Solar, Inc (CSIQ) Triggered Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) has one of the better-looking charts out there. The technical downtrend has been broken and 3 days of pullback into a key moving average give us good timing to take an entry.

Transoceaan Ltd. (RIG) Triggered Transocean Ltd. (RIG) seems to be lagging the other energy related names but also seems to be consolidating nicely just above the 10-day sma. This moving average is simply the guiding hand of momentum and tells us when it is time to get back in. So once again, we are waiting for a pullback near the 10-day sma to give us a better entry than chasing a new breakout.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) Triggered The chart of Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) confirms the story that we are hearing about agriculture shortages. If the price of ADM can move out of this recent base-camp, it should be a good name and sector to focus on this week.

First Solar (FSLR) Triggered First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) has one of the cleanest looking charts out there. The chart shows a double-tested low around 62. The recent price action of FLSR has broken back above the 10, 20 and 50-day simple moving averages. It seems like a straight shot up to the 200-day sma around 90.50 could be in play for a quick move in this idea.

Trade Ideas’ Machine Learning AI: HOLLY, March 2022 Overall Performance­

Over the course of March 2022 HOLLY strategized a total of 49 trades down from 48 in February. Overall performance was a decrease of -1.5%, compared to the SPY at 3.8%. Overall, HOLLY’s performance in a high volatility and event driven environment continues to fall within acceptable trading scenarios as described below.

The table below details the Top 5 and Bottom 5 Sectors and the performance in each. The full risk profit is the profit per share of the trade using no stops and holding until just before the market close. Enterprise licensees and subscribers recognize that their hold times vary beyond end of day according to their risk management preferences. The total performance of HOLLY AI for March was -1.5%.

HOLLY Performance by Sector for March 2022

Conclusion

Portfolio Managers and Traders who avail themselves of HOLLY gain the ability to increase performance and mitigate risk. HOLLY has no emotional response to market conditions. As has been true since HOLLY’s inception, March 2022 proved out this principle of HOLLY’s effectiveness.

Trade Ideas is an artificial intelligence decision tool that enables portfolio managers and traders to make better decisions in the stock market.

Trade Ideas identifies opportunities to capture alpha before others and in sectors and places within the market where no one else is looking.

Overnight, Trade Ideas artificial intelligence capability, HOLLY, runs massive structured and unstructured data (market activity, news, social media, etc.) on all US equities across some 40 different trading strategies, each of which has multiple algorithms, effectively taking into account tens of millions of simulated trades.

The result is the reporting each trading day of 5-7 trading scenarios which March outperform the market. Risk guardrails are set against each strategy, so traders are alert when up or down limits are reached intraday.

Additionally, each week Trade Ideas publishes its free Trade of the Week. Visit the website to sign up.

https://www.trade-ideas.com

https://pro.trade-ideas.com

