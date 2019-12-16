RIG Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Transocean Ltd (Symbol: RIG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $6.22, changing hands as high as $6.26 per share. Transocean Ltd shares are currently trading up about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RIG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RIG's low point in its 52 week range is $3.76 per share, with $9.79 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $6.25.

