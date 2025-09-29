Rieter Holding (SWX:RIEN) Price Target Decreased by 88.22% to 13.46

The average one-year price target for Rieter Holding (SWX:RIEN) has been revised to CHF 13,46 / share. This is a decrease of 88.22% from the prior estimate of CHF 114,24 dated September 10, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of CHF 11,90 to a high of CHF 16,70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 119.25% from the latest reported closing price of CHF 6,14 / share.

Rieter Holding Maintains 28.57% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 28.57%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is -0.80. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.50% .

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 44 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rieter Holding. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 4.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RIEN is 0.01%, an increase of 21.22%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.11% to 200K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 42K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 41K shares , representing an increase of 2.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RIEN by 15.01% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 26K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26K shares , representing an increase of 1.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RIEN by 14.16% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 25K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 20K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31K shares , representing a decrease of 54.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RIEN by 44.96% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 13K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares , representing a decrease of 9.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RIEN by 25.42% over the last quarter.

