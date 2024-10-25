Riedel Resources Schedules Annual General Meeting

Riedel Resources Limited (AU:RIE) has released an update.

Riedel Resources Limited has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting, set for November 27, 2024, in West Perth. Shareholders are encouraged to participate either in person or by proxy, with meeting materials available online. This meeting presents an opportunity for investors to engage with company developments and future plans.

