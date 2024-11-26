News & Insights

Riedel Resources Gains Shareholder Confidence at AGM

November 26, 2024 — 11:28 pm EST

Riedel Resources Limited (AU:RIE) has released an update.

Riedel Resources Limited announced that all resolutions at their Annual General Meeting have been approved by shareholders. Key resolutions included the re-election of director Grant Mooney and the approval of a 10% placement facility. This solid backing from shareholders indicates confidence in the company’s strategic direction in gold, silver, and base metal exploration.

