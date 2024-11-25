Ridley Corporation Issues Performance Rights to Employees

Ridley Corporation Limited (AU:RIC) has released an update.

Ridley Corporation Limited has announced the issuance of 62,940 performance rights as part of an employee incentive scheme. These unquoted securities are set to bolster the company’s strategy and align employee interests with corporate goals. This move reflects Ridley’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value through strategic employee engagement.

