Ridley Corporation Issues New Performance Rights

Ridley Corporation Limited has announced the issuance of 626,312 performance rights as part of its employee incentive scheme. These unquoted securities are set to bolster the company’s commitment to rewarding its workforce. Investors may find this move indicative of Ridley’s strategic focus on aligning employee performance with company growth.

