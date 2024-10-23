Ridley Corporation Expands Reach in Animal Nutrition

Ridley Corporation Limited (AU:RIC) has released an update.

Ridley Corporation Limited, a leading Australian provider of high-performance animal nutrition products, is expanding its influence in the agriculture and aquaculture sectors by integrating raw material sourcing, specialized nutrition formulation, and feed manufacturing. With the recent acquisition of Oceania Meat Processors, Ridley aims to enhance its product reach and contribute to a more sustainable food supply system. Their extensive operations support commercial farms and retail sectors, offering a diverse range of products including stockfeeds and ingredients for the pet food and biofuel industries.

