Ridley Corporation Director Increases Stake with New Performance Rights

Ridley Corporation Limited (AU:RIC) has released an update.
Ridley Corporation Limited announced a change in the director’s interest as Quinton Hildebrand has acquired 626,312 performance rights under the LTIP, with a performance period expiring in June 2027. This move indicates an increase in Hildebrand’s stake, signaling potential optimism about the company’s future performance.
