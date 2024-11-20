News & Insights

Stocks

Ridley Corporation Director Increases Stake with New Performance Rights

November 20, 2024 — 09:09 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Ridley Corporation Limited (AU:RIC) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Ridley Corporation Limited announced a change in the director’s interest as Quinton Hildebrand has acquired 626,312 performance rights under the LTIP, with a performance period expiring in June 2027. This move indicates an increase in Hildebrand’s stake, signaling potential optimism about the company’s future performance.

For further insights into AU:RIC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RIDYF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.