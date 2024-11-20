Ridley Corporation Director Increases Stake with New Performance Rights

Ridley Corporation Limited (AU:RIC) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Ridley Corporation Limited announced a change in the director’s interest as Quinton Hildebrand has acquired 626,312 performance rights under the LTIP, with a performance period expiring in June 2027. This move indicates an increase in Hildebrand’s stake, signaling potential optimism about the company’s future performance.

For further insights into AU:RIC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.