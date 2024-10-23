News & Insights

Ridley Corporation Corrects AGM Notice Details

October 23, 2024 — 05:59 pm EDT

Ridley Corporation Limited (AU:RIC) has released an update.

Ridley Corporation Limited has issued a correction to their Notice of Annual General Meeting, clarifying that Rhys Jones, a Non-Executive Director, previously held a directorship with Metro Performance Glass Limited, not Vulcan Energy Resources Limited as initially stated. This correction is now available on the company’s website and the InvestorVote site. The AGM is set to take place on 19 November 2024.

