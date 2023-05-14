News & Insights

Riding High - Did These Biotech Stocks Catch Your Eye?

May 14, 2023 — 07:00 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the biotech stocks that touched new highs last week. Did you have these stocks in your portfolio?

Ticker

Published Date

Published Price

Maximum Price Since Publication

Last Closing Price

Maximum Gain %

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS)

Nov.7, 2022

$37.80

$80.75

$79.18

113%

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (ASRT)

Jan.20, 2023

$3.64

$8.01

$7.65

120%

Arcellx, Inc. (ACLX)

June 3, 2022

$12.66

$48.92

$41.6.0

286%

Vericel Corporation (VCEL)

Jan.15, 2023

$28.02

$35.46

$32.79

26%

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NEO)

Dec.14, 2022

$11.85

$20.54

$19.35

73%

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT)

Mar.29, 2023

$19.30

$33.80

$30.58

75%

89bio, Inc. (ETNB)

Mar.28, 2022

$4.22

$18.84

$17.90

346%

VectivBio Holding AG (VECT)

May 4, 2023

$10.63

$12.31

$11.87

15%

Nuvalent, Inc. (NUVL)

Aug.10, 2022

$17

$42.99

$39.40

152%

Accuray Incorporated (ARAY)

Feb.16, 2023

$3.14

$3.74

$3.53

19%

MacroGenics, Inc. (MGNX)

Jul.20, 2022

$3.43

$7.90

$6.58

130%

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CRNX)

Jan.4, 2023

$18.17

$24.58

$22.19

35%

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (TCMD)

Dec.21, 2022

$11.58

$22.47

$21.56

94%

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (PTCT)

Dec.29, 2022

$36.01

$57.42

$54.68

59%

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (KRYS)

Dec.13, 2022

$77.84

$93.00

$88.16

19%

**Last Closing Price refers to the stock's closing price on May 12, 2023.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
