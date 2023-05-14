Riding High - Did These Biotech Stocks Catch Your Eye?

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the biotech stocks that touched new highs last week. Did you have these stocks in your portfolio? Ticker Published Date Published Price Maximum Price Since Publication Last Closing Price Maximum Gain % Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) Nov.7, 2022 $37.80 $80.75 $79.18 113% Assertio Holdings, Inc. (ASRT) Jan.20, 2023 $3.64 $8.01 $7.65 120% Arcellx, Inc. (ACLX) June 3, 2022 $12.66 $48.92 $41.6.0 286% Vericel Corporation (VCEL) Jan.15, 2023 $28.02 $35.46 $32.79 26% NeoGenomics, Inc. (NEO) Dec.14, 2022 $11.85 $20.54 $19.35 73% Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) Mar.29, 2023 $19.30 $33.80 $30.58 75% 89bio, Inc. (ETNB) Mar.28, 2022 $4.22 $18.84 $17.90 346% VectivBio Holding AG (VECT) May 4, 2023 $10.63 $12.31 $11.87 15% Nuvalent, Inc. (NUVL) Aug.10, 2022 $17 $42.99 $39.40 152% Accuray Incorporated (ARAY) Feb.16, 2023 $3.14 $3.74 $3.53 19% MacroGenics, Inc. (MGNX) Jul.20, 2022 $3.43 $7.90 $6.58 130% Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CRNX) Jan.4, 2023 $18.17 $24.58 $22.19 35% Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (TCMD) Dec.21, 2022 $11.58 $22.47 $21.56 94% PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (PTCT) Dec.29, 2022 $36.01 $57.42 $54.68 59% Krystal Biotech, Inc. (KRYS) Dec.13, 2022 $77.84 $93.00 $88.16 19%

**Last Closing Price refers to the stock's closing price on May 12, 2023.

