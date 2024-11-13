ridgewater Bancshares Preferred Stock Series A About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

Below is a dividend history chart for BWBBP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3672 on Bridgewater Bancshares Inc's 5.875% Dep Shares Non Cumul Preferred Stock Ser A:
In Wednesday trading, Bridgewater Bancshares Inc's 5.875% Dep Shares Non Cumul Preferred Stock Ser A (Symbol: BWBBP) is currently down about 3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BWB) are up about 0.5%.
Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »
Also see: ACEL Average Annual Return
IMUX shares outstanding history
Funds Holding BRHY
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.