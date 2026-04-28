Ridgepost Capital (RPC) Price Target Decreased by 20.83% to 12.92

The average one-year price target for Ridgepost Capital (NYSE:RPC) has been revised to $12.92 / share. This is a decrease of 20.83% from the prior estimate of $16.32 dated April 12, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $16.80 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 66.71% from the latest reported closing price of $7.75 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 122 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ridgepost Capital. This is an decrease of 148 owner(s) or 54.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RPC is 0.11%, an increase of 19.61%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 19.02% to 50,915K shares. The put/call ratio of RPC is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

River Road Asset Management holds 5,139K shares representing 6.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,052K shares , representing an increase of 1.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RPC by 10.21% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 3,791K shares representing 4.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,544K shares , representing an increase of 32.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RPC by 33.74% over the last quarter.

Delaware Management Holdings holds 3,032K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 2,760K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,865K shares , representing a decrease of 76.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RPC by 46.75% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 2,726K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,675K shares , representing an increase of 1.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RPC by 9.23% over the last quarter.

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