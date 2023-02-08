Ridge Ventures Continuation Fund Cuts Stake in Braze Inc - (BRZE)

Fintel reports that Ridge Ventures Continuation Fund has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.28MM shares of Braze Inc - Class A (BRZE). This represents 1.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 1.36MM shares and 1.50% of the company, a decrease in shares of 5.76% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.81% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Braze Inc - is $41.23. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 24.81% from its latest reported closing price of $33.03.

The projected annual revenue for Braze Inc - is $356MM, an increase of 8.90%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.79.

Fund Sentiment

There are 184 funds or institutions reporting positions in Braze Inc -. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 5.14%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:BRZE is 0.7997%, a decrease of 13.4559%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.32% to 44,628K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

ICONIQ Capital holds 8,668,838 shares representing 9.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,605,851 shares, representing an increase of 12.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRZE by 63.18% over the last quarter.

Battery Management holds 5,279,275 shares representing 5.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cadian Capital Management holds 4,622,677 shares representing 4.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,879,708 shares, representing an increase of 37.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRZE by 33.52% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,506,050 shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 847,360 shares, representing an increase of 66.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRZE by 64.31% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 1,987,166 shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,838,370 shares, representing an increase of 7.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRZE by 6.72% over the last quarter.

Braze Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Braze is a leading comprehensive customer engagement platform that powers interactions between consumers and brands they love. With Braze, global brands can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies. Braze has been recognized as one of Fortune's 2021 Best Workplaces in New York, Fortune's 2021 Best Workplace for Millennials, and 2021 UK Best Workplaces for Women by Great Place to Work. The company is headquartered in New York with offices in Austin, Berlin, Chicago, London, San Francisco, Singapore, and Tokyo. Braze uses its Investor website as a means of disclosing material non-public information, announcing upcoming investor conferences and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, you should monitor its investor relations website in addition to following its press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.