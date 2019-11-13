Ridesharing rental service YayYo prices IPO at $4

YayYo, which operates a fleet management and auto rental platform for ridesharing drivers, raised $11 million by offering 2.6 million shares at a price of $4 to command a market value of $118 million. It had been on file to raise $10 million by offering 2.5 million shares at $4. While the company has revised terms multiple times, it originally filed in 2018 to offer 1.25 million shares at a range of $7 to $9 ($233 million mkt cap). Since its original filing, the company has restructured its business model. YayYo plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol YAYO. Aegis Capital Corp. and WestPark Capital acted as lead managers on the deal.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.