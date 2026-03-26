RideNow Group (RDNW) Price Target Increased by 29.41% to 7.48

The average one-year price target for RideNow Group (NasdaqCM:RDNW) has been revised to $7.48 / share. This is an increase of 29.41% from the prior estimate of $5.78 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $9.45 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.17% from the latest reported closing price of $6.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 50 funds or institutions reporting positions in RideNow Group. This is an decrease of 33 owner(s) or 39.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RDNW is 0.98%, an increase of 120.76%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.48% to 16,576K shares. The put/call ratio of RDNW is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Stone House Capital Management holds 7,104K shares representing 18.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nantahala Capital Management holds 3,273K shares representing 8.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Citigroup holds 1,711K shares representing 4.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,699K shares , representing an increase of 0.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RDNW by 25.10% over the last quarter.

Union Square Park Capital Management holds 1,587K shares representing 4.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,731K shares , representing a decrease of 9.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RDNW by 55.51% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 268K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 265K shares , representing an increase of 1.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RDNW by 34.59% over the last quarter.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.