RideNow Group (RDNW) Price Target Increased by 25.00% to 5.10

The average one-year price target for RideNow Group (NasdaqCM:RDNW) has been revised to $5.10 / share. This is an increase of 25.00% from the prior estimate of $4.08 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $6.30 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.14% from the latest reported closing price of $5.32 / share.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Stone House Capital Management holds 7,104K shares representing 18.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nantahala Capital Management holds 3,273K shares representing 8.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Union Square Park Capital Management holds 1,731K shares representing 4.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,702K shares , representing an increase of 1.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RDNW by 63.99% over the last quarter.

Citigroup holds 1,699K shares representing 4.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,698K shares , representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RDNW by 21.41% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 442K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

