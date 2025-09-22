RideCo: Via's Damages Claim Cut By More Than 85%; Confident In Legal Positions On Appeal

(RTTNews) - RideCo issued a statement in response to the announcement made by Via Transportation, Inc. (VIA). RideCo noted that Tuesday's post-trial rulings are intermediate steps in the same District Court. RideCo looks forward to full review by the Federal Circuit Court of Appeals.

RideCo said, as a result of trial and post-trial proceedings, Via's damages claim was cut by more than 85%, one asserted patent was invalidated, and the scope of Via's remaining patents was substantially narrowed. The company stated that the litigation relates only to a small segment of RideCo's microtransit business.

