Ride to Multi-Month Highs With These Top Barchart Opinion Stocks!

Interested in upgrading your stock selection strategy? You're in luck. Barchart offers some of the most helpful tools to make your investment process easier. One of these is the Barchart Opinion Rating. It helps shave off some excess time looking for stock picks and allows investors to focus solely on performance leaders or ones gaining momentum.

What are Barchart Opinions?

"Barchart Opinions" is Barchart's proprietary rating that combines 13 popular analytics based on several short-long term periods. This gives investors an easy way to see which stocks are currently rated as buy, sell, or hold based on Barchart's calculation.

Barchart's Opinion rating also identifies the "Top 1%" based on trend strength or direction. This shows investors the current rating leaders and which stock they should watch. And in turn, this makes the stock selection process faster and easier.

Now, let's look at three 100% Buy Opinion rating stocks that should be in your portfolio.

Remitly Global Inc.( RELY )

Barchart Opinion: 100%Buy, Top 1% in Direction and Strength

Remitly Global, Inc. is a digital financial services provider that helps customers send money internationally. The company allows overseas workers to send money to their families abroad through its global digital channels that support cross-border transmissions. The company also offers its customers a mobile app and web access to conduct transactions, allowing faster remittance and leveraging its digital channels. Remitly's global network partnerships enable funding and disbursements easily to any locally operated branches in each country.

RELY has reported positive sales in the last four quarters, with its recent 2nd quarter sales growing by 48.82% YoY and 14.79% QoQ. The company has consistently beaten earnings estimates for the last three quarters, with the current EPS exceeding analyst predictions by 35.29%. Price-wise, RELY is currently one of the strongest performers in the stock market, with an exceptional 122.53% return YTD.

Analyst Ratings

All eight analysts covering the company are highly optimistic about RELY’s future performance, with all issuing a “Strong Buy” recommendation. The mean target price is $27.43, and the high target price is $34.00, a potential upside of 33.44%.

Celsetica Inc. (CLS)

Barchart Opinion: 100% Buy, Top 1% in Strength

Celestica Inc. is an end-to-end technology solutions provider that operates in two main segments. The first is its Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS), which offers enterprise-end markets product manufacture, engineering services, design and development, component sourcing, system integrations, and other related services. Meanwhile, the company’s Advances Technology Solutions (ATS) segment covers the Aerospace and Defense, Capital Equipment, Health, and Industrial sectors.

CLS has been performing well, consistently beating analyst estimates and ending its current quarter with a notable 124.70% growth in net income. Celestica has also rewarded investors with a 109.05% return this year. Not only that, its continued cloud-computing development programs are primed to benefit from the increasing software and IT market demands as the technology continues to drive innovation for most, if not all, industries.

Analyst Ratings

Analysts rate CLS as a “Strong Buy” based on 5 Strong Buys, 1 Moderate Buy, and 1 Hold recommendation. The mean target is $21.20, and the high target price is $25.00, an upside of 6.11%, which might not look much. However, analysts had been evenly split between 3 buys and 3 holds just three months ago. As of today, another analyst has joined the fray, and the majority have switched to Strong Buys. This illustrates how market experts are steadily growing bullish about CLS’s prospective growth.

Barchart Opinion: 100% Buy, Top 1% in Strength

Fastly, Inc. is a provider of global edge platforms that offers various edge solutions to developers and security operations teams. The company has built a serverless and programable edge cloud called Fastly's Edge Cloud Platform to support agile software development. Fastly is one of the leaders in the space due to its network service's ability to optimize and speed up the delivery of application traffic and maintain control and visibility. FSLY also offers services like web application firewalls, transport layer security (TLS), and operates as a certification authority (CA).

FSLY has had a strong year, showcased by an excellent 193.16% YTD performance. Following the last quarter's report, sales grew 19.8% YoY. The performance is surely thanks to Fastly being the go-to content delivery network provider for big names like The New York Times and BuzzFeed. While traditional CDN distributes data through interconnected servers, Fastly allows its customers to write programs on its servers for faster processing and control, allowing clients dynamic and customizable content delivery. This excellent feature is one of the best boosters of the company’s long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Analysts rate FSLY as a “Hold” based on 4 Strong Buys, 6 Holds, and 2 Strong Sells. The split recommendation may stem from Fastly nearing its $26.50 high target price. However, the price trend’s strength, the company’s sales growth, and its unique CDN model may still present potential profit for investors willing to bet on FSLY for the long haul.

Final Thoughts

The Barchart Opinion Rating is one of Barchart's proprietary tools that lets investors view and rank stocks using a powerful composite indicator and easy-to-interpret composite ratings. While opinions can help form your investment thesis, it is essential to remember that it is not a one-stop shop for stock profits. Risk management should still be one of the top priorities in the investment plan. Remember: investing is a marathon, not a sprint.

