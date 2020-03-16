Ride The Waves In These Uncertain Times

Investors are tearing their hair out trying to understand the stock market's wild gyrations, and they are making things far too complicated.

When markets are sprinting higher, we want to ride the wave. When markets are crashing, we want to be out. This forces us to focus on price movement for risk control, no matter how bullish or bearish we may feel fundamentally.

As the famous economist Sir David Ricardo once advised, let winners run, and cut losses quickly. He famously once said, “I play for small stakes, and therefore if I’m a loser I have little to regret."

Investors would be wise to heed his words. Investors need not have an impressively high win rate, if they can cut losses quickly and allow winners to run, improving the kurtosis of their investment portfolio. And Sir David was no mere academic. Unlike most professional economists, he amassed a huge fortune trading for his own account, and purchased Gatcombe Park, which is now owned by Princess Anne.

It's important to understand cutting losses quickly and letting winners run is in no way a bearish or negative position. Contrary to popular opinion, it allows us to keep our gun powder dry and to fight another day, confident that future opportunities will present excellent risk/reward setups.

Remember, it's only by keeping losses small that we can survive to take advantage of opportunities in the future - by surviving a series of uncertain present states.

Investors should ask themselves one simple question. Over the last 10 years, has the market been rising in proportion to increased free cash flow by companies, or has it been rising due to unprecedented liquidity injections by the Federal Reserve, every time the market drops?

If investors have been buying the dip, because of unprecedented Fed liquidity injections, the answer is that investors, as a group, have not been buying because of fundamentals. They have been buying because of their perception of a Fed put option, which creates significant moral hazard problems.

Behavioral economics has been clear that herding is a very real phenomenon for decades.

Investors during this 10-year bull market have been bombarded with the message to buy and to hold forever. The more modest, but often effective, message to cut losers quickly and to let winners run is a minority voice in the popular press. The financial press often engages in reverse efficient market analysis. Simply put, they observe large rises in the market, then conjecture what the fundamental underpinnings for such a move must be, rather than to see the simple truth that Fed liquidity injections and subsequent market rises are the true cause and effect.

Fundamentalists do viscerally recognize that market trend. However, this view is 30 years behind behavioral economics, which recognizes herding behavior and the over and under reaction to data as very real phenomenon.

So the logical conclusion, if one agrees and recognizes that herding behavior is real, it's time to do the difficult work of using data to measure the herding.

Most of us do not have Warren Buffett's positional advantage of having billions coming in due to the payment of insurance premiums, which we must put to work, and which give us ammunition to keep buying indefinitely, and indeed, to take over a company which we deem to be undervalued.

Most investors have very fixed asset bases which they need to protect.

However, most investors do have the positional advantage of being able to buy and to sell quickly, which Buffett does not, if they make a mistake in analysis, or if conditions change. When you have tens of billions of stock in Apple (AAPL), buying and selling in size without moving the market is a daunting task.

Here are the risks to my thesis:

1. My thesis is wrong if herding behavior does not exist and stocks are rising and falling 10% in a day due to fundamentals. I know it sounds absurd, but the extreme fundamentalist view is that markets reflect fundamental information. Therefore, the minute-by-minute moves must be rational and are not reflecting herding.

2. My thesis also is wrong if herding behavior exists, but if herding behavior cannot be modeled using mathematics. Some propound the notion that even though the group animal behavior can be modeled with mathematics, that humans are somehow "special" and resist quantitative analysis.

3. The third risk is perhaps the greatest. It's the risk that the natural herding behavior, which has been encouraged by Fed liquidity injections, makes the upward trend in nominal prices so strong, that getting in and out is fruitless. This position accepts herding behavior, accepts that Fed liquidity injections (the Fed "put") encourages it, but states that the phenomenon is so strong that one should just stay in. This notion of constant currency debasement is at the core of the success of many long-term real estate investors who accept that herding behavior creates crises, but also know that the government response to crises is - you guessed it - with more government liquidity interventions (which longer term encourage more herding or risk-seeking behavior).

There's another view that's being increasingly adopted among institutions, termed "quantamental." This method uses fundamental analysis to find superb companies, then, recognizing the manic depressive behavior of Benjamin Grahahm's famous Mr. Market, use algorithmic methods to enter and to exit.

I think investors are starting to realize that the old myth that they have been told, that stock prices largely reflect fundamental data, is not completely true. Stocks can rise for a decade, as we have seen, largely due to quantitative easing. Therefore, the market's rise is largely reflecting rising P/E ratios, not truly earnings growth.

In an age of unprecedented governmental intervention, stock prices largely reflect the flow of liquidity around the world, and the over and under reaction to macro phenomenon as the herd of index and ETF investors stampede in and out of markets en-masse, creating large trends.

Central bank gambits to inject and to withdraw liquidity create trends, or serial autocorrelation, in the direction of asset classes. These trends are then accentuated by a herd of index investors. Algorithmic methods can often sniff out important statistical footprints created by the interplay of these variables. Investors ignore the trends unearthed by algorithmic analysis at their own peril.

In the accompanying video, we keep Sir David's advice foremost in mind, as we apply our Zomma Directional algorithm to Apple (AAPL).

