News & Insights

World Markets
YNDX

Ride-hailing app Yango to set up global office in Dubai

Credit: REUTERS/JOHN SIBLEY

October 18, 2023 — 08:15 am EDT

Written by Hadeel Al Sayegh for Reuters ->

DUBAI, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Yango, the ride-hailing app owned by Russian tech group Yandex NV

Yango said the office will be open in the fourth quarter of this year and will be based in Dubai Internet City, part of Dubai business park operator TECOM Group.

"The strategic move to establish Yango’s global operational office represents a significant milestone to oversee operations of its myriad services," the company said in a statement.

These include Yango ride-hailing and last-mile delivery solution provider Yango Delivery, the company added.

(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh)

((Hadeel.AlSayegh@thomsonreuters.com; +971566883310;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

YNDX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.