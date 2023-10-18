Ride-hailing app Yango to set up global office in Dubai

Yango said the office will be open in the fourth quarter of this year and will be based in Dubai Internet City, part of Dubai business park operator TECOM Group.

"The strategic move to establish Yango’s global operational office represents a significant milestone to oversee operations of its myriad services," the company said in a statement.

These include Yango ride-hailing and last-mile delivery solution provider Yango Delivery, the company added.

(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh)

