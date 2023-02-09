World Markets
Ride-hailing app Yango says it is not suspended in Cameroon

February 09, 2023 — 01:35 pm EST

Written by Amindeh Blaise Atabong for Reuters ->

YAOUNDE, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Ride-hailing app Yango, owned by Russian tech giant Yandex YNDX.O, said on Thursday that it has not been suspended in Cameroon and that only activities of services providers using its platform were affected by a government decision.

The central African nation's transport ministry said on Wednesday it had suspended public transport activities operated via the Yango digital platform for alleged failure to comply with regulations.

"The suspension letter is addressed to the partners of Yango, who are local transportation services providers using Yango Digital Platform, and it states that they should obtain additional licenses to work with digital platform," a Yango spokesman said in an email response to Reuters.

"We at Yango were surprised by this ministry of transport decision and consider it a result of misinterpretation of the business model we bring to Cameroon," the spokesman said, adding that the firm had been working with authorities including the transport ministry.

