Ride the AI Infrastructure Buildout With These 3 Stocks

Artificial intelligence (AI) remains among the hottest market topics, with investors continuing to seek ways to obtain exposure. The theme has undoubtedly been one of the strongest we’ve seen in years, with many stocks benefiting, namely large-cap technology.

And for those seeking exposure, particularly concerning the data center angle, several stocks, including Vertiv VRT, Super Micro Computer SMCI, and Arista Networks ANET – provide just that.

For those with an appetite for AI exposure through the data center angle, let’s take a closer look at each.

Vertiv

Vertiv provides services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial facilities with a portfolio of power, cooling, and IT infrastructure solutions and services.

Shares have been red-hot in 2025, gaining more than 40% and widely outperforming relative to the S&P 500.

Arista Networks

Arista Networks is an industry leader in data-driven, client-to-cloud networking for large AI, data center, campus, and routing environments. The stock has been a big beneficiary of the AI frenzy, with analysts raising their EPS expectations bullishly across the board.

The stock is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) thanks to the positive revisions.



Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer is a total IT solution Provider for AI, Cloud, Storage, and 5G/Edge services, fully explaining the buzz around the stock over recent years. Shares have delivered big gains in 2025 so far, up nearly 80%.

Bottom Line

All three stocks above – Vertiv VRT, Arista Networks ANET, and Super Micro Computer SMCI – are prime considerations for Data Center exposure.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

