News & Insights

Stocks

Ricoh Plans Major Share Buyback and Retirement

December 02, 2024 — 03:24 am EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

RICOH CO (JP:7752) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Ricoh Company, Ltd. has announced a strategic move to repurchase and subsequently retire a portion of its common stock, aiming to enhance shareholder value and capital efficiency. The company plans to buy back 17,256,200 shares, representing 2.94% of its outstanding shares, with the transaction set to occur on the Tokyo Stock Exchange for approximately ¥30 billion. The retirement of these shares is scheduled for January 2025, reflecting Ricoh’s commitment to optimizing its financial structure.

For further insights into JP:7752 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.