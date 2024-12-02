Ricoh Plans Major Share Buyback and Retirement

RICOH CO (JP:7752) has released an update.
Ricoh Company, Ltd. has announced a strategic move to repurchase and subsequently retire a portion of its common stock, aiming to enhance shareholder value and capital efficiency. The company plans to buy back 17,256,200 shares, representing 2.94% of its outstanding shares, with the transaction set to occur on the Tokyo Stock Exchange for approximately ¥30 billion. The retirement of these shares is scheduled for January 2025, reflecting Ricoh’s commitment to optimizing its financial structure.
