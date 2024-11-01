News & Insights

Ricoh Leasing Boosts Dividend to Reward Shareholders

Ricoh Leasing Company,Ltd. (JP:8566) has released an update.

Ricoh Leasing Company has announced an increase in its year-end dividend forecast, aiming to enhance shareholder returns while maintaining financial stability. The revised dividend is set at 95 yen per share, up from the previously forecasted 85 yen, resulting in a total annual dividend of 175 yen, marking an increase from the previous year’s 150 yen. This move aligns with the company’s strategy to achieve a dividend payout ratio of 40% or more by 2026.

