Ricoh Concludes Significant Share Buyback and Retirement

RICOH CO (JP:7752) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Ricoh Company, Ltd. has completed the repurchase of over 17 million shares, valued at approximately ¥30 billion, to enhance shareholder returns and capital efficiency. These shares are scheduled for retirement by January 31, 2025, marking a strategic move to optimize the company’s capital structure.

For further insights into JP:7752 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.