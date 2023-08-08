News & Insights

Markets

Ricoh Company Q1 Profit Rises

August 08, 2023 — 03:01 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Ricoh Company, Ltd. (RICOY.OB) said revenues and earnings both rose in its first quarter, and were generally in line with expectations. Looking forward, the company maintained forecasts for fiscal 2023.

First quarter profit attributable to owners of the parent was 8.7 billion yen compared to 7.5 billion yen, a year ago. Earnings per share was 14.44 yen compared to 11.98 yen. First quarter sales were 534.6 billion yen compared to 459.3 billion yen, previous year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.