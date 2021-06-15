Rick Santelli’s CNBC Rant This Morning Has Twitter Users Picking Sides

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Rick Santelli has Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) users picking sides this morning after the editor for the CNBC Business News network went off during this morning’s broadcast.

Rick Santelli’s CNBC rant has been spreading across Twitter with multiple users sharing a video of it. With that comes plenty of extra attention as users of the social media platform weigh in on it.

Let’s start off by taking a look at Rick Santelli’s CNBC rant below.

Always love a little morning outburst from Rick Santelli. Can’t tell me he doesn’t have passion pic.twitter.com/aMkwoW8NJG

— Graham (@PVofFCF) June 15, 2021

Now that you’ve seen what Santelli had to say, let’s check out some of the positive Tweets in support of him.

Rick Santelli is a national treasure.

— Marty Bent (@MartyBent) June 15, 2021

I love when Rick Santelli just fukn loses his mind 😂😂

— Eric Wood (@elkwood66) June 15, 2021

Rick Santelli is a beast. https://t.co/7Fmpu1qhzE

— carl (@shutup_carl) June 15, 2021

The FED has their own personal cheerleaders at @cnbc.

And when this shit blows up, @cnbc will be there to protect them.

Kudos to @RickSantelli to stand-up to these crooks. https://t.co/U66fWryAem

— g000ner (@calgooon) June 15, 2021

Of course, not everyone was happy about Rick Santelli’s CNBC rant. Some Twitter users think he went too far with his statements.

@CNBC Rick Santelli needs to go. There’s not enough value presented to offset his disrespectful, immature and totally unprofessional rants and fights. His style is abrasive. Cramer may rub a few the same way, but he has lots of heart and plenty of value. Recognize the difference.

— Jaime Richards (@KaylasCandles) June 15, 2021

Rick Santelli just screaming like an idiot again.

— Tony Stumpo (@GVStumpo) June 15, 2021

Rick Santelli was up late watching Qanon vids again 🤦🏻‍♀️

— Raez Gund (@RaezGund) June 15, 2021

We are at the point where Rick Santelli just screams over everyone like a mental patient. @cnbc

— SconnieTrader (@SconnieTrader) June 15, 2021

Anyone that wants to check out additional posts from Twitter users reacting to Rick Santelli’s CNBC rant can follow this link.

There’s also loads of other stock market news to keep up with today.

Plenty of companies are seeing their shares move in morning trading and we’ve got our eyes on them. You can check out the latest coverage of news affecting DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG), Alfi (NASDAQ:ALF), and ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) by following the links below!

