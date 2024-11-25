News & Insights

Rick Rule: Contrarian or Victim? Where to Invest (and Speculate) in 2025

November 25, 2024 — 05:00 pm EST

Speaking to the Investing News Network at the New Orleans Investment Conference, Rick Rule, proprietor at Rule Investment Media, outlined his thoughts on gold, saying it's still early in the bull market.

"If you look traditionally, the momentum in gold attracts Wall Street, and it attracts Main Street and it attracts the generalist investors to the space. We really aren't seeing that to any great degree," he said.

Rule also discussed his best-performing investments of 2024 and shared his highest-convictions sectors for 2025.

Looking back at 2024, he pointed to silver juniors, saying they were a coiled spring.

"That trade happened. The better silver juniors are uniformly up 200 or 300 percent — before there was a silver bull market," Rule explained. "It happened just because they were so oversold and they were so hated."

He also said the "very best gold stocks" have performed well and are starting to be noticed.

"The other theme for 2024 that I think continues and accelerates into 2025 is the gradual realization among the investment community that oil and gas is here to stay," Rule continued. He added that while oil prices didn't go up this past year, the operating performance of North American oil and gas companies has been "fantastic."

In terms of other sectors to watch in 2025, Rule said investors and speculators have different choices. For speculators, he suggested the "better" gold juniors, while he believes investors should aim to be overweight oil and gas.

"If you're a Canadian investor, you want to stay north of the border. If you have a federal election, and if Canadian voters decide to allow the prime minister to afford other employment opportunities, I think you'd see the Canadian oil and gas sector basically double overnight," he said during the conversation.

Watch the interview above for more from Rule on those topics and more. You can also click here to view the Investing News Network's New Orleans Investment Conference playlist on YouTube.

