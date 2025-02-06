Richtech Robotics Inc. to Launch AI-Powered Clouffee & Tea Brand in Las Vegas on February 9, 2025

Richtech Robotics will launch its AI-driven Clouffee & Tea brand on February 9, 2025, at Town Square, Las Vegas.

Quiver AI Summary

Richtech Robotics Inc. is set to officially launch its new food and beverage brand, Clouffee & Tea, at a Town Square location in Las Vegas on February 9, 2025. This brand features the AI-powered robot, ADAM, who will serve as the barista, offering a variety of teas, coffees, and desserts. ADAM is designed to engage with customers, take orders verbally, and prepare beverages with precision, utilizing NVIDIA AI technology to adapt to its environment. Matt Casella, President of Richtech Robotics, expressed that this launch marks a significant milestone in leveraging AI-driven robotics to enhance customer experiences in the hospitality industry. The grand opening will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11:00 am at 6587 S Las Vegas Blvd #B187. Richtech Robotics has previously deployed over 300 robot solutions across different sectors, indicating their experience and innovative approach to service automation.

Potential Positives

Official launch of Clouffee & Tea marks a significant milestone for Richtech Robotics, showcasing their innovative food and beverage brand.

Integration of AI-powered robot ADAM as a barista represents a pioneering approach in the hospitality industry, potentially setting new standards for automation.

Grand opening event in a prominent location (Town Square, Las Vegas) enhances brand visibility and attracts consumer interest.

Richtech Robotics demonstrates proven experience by deploying over 300 robot solutions across various sectors, indicating industry trust and reliability.

Potential Negatives

The press release heavily relies on forward-looking statements, which come with inherent risks and uncertainties, indicating potential volatility in the company's future performance and investor outlook.

The launch of Clouffee & Tea as a brand posed as a significant risk if the AI-powered robot ADAM fails to perform as expected or deliver on customer experiences, which could damage the company's reputation.

Investors are advised to read risk factors in the company's SEC filings, suggesting underlying concerns about operational performance and market acceptance that could affect investor confidence.

FAQ

When is the grand opening of Clouffee & Tea?

The grand opening of Clouffee & Tea is scheduled for February 9, 2025, at 11:00 am.

Where is Clouffee & Tea located?

Clouffee & Tea is located at 6587 S Las Vegas Blvd #B187, Las Vegas, NV 89119.

What features does the robot ADAM offer?

ADAM engages customers, takes verbal orders, and crafts beverages with precision using NVIDIA AI technology.

What types of products will Clouffee & Tea serve?

Clouffee & Tea will offer a variety of milk teas, coffees, and desserts.

How many robots has Richtech Robotics deployed?

Richtech Robotics has deployed over 300 robot solutions across the U.S. in various industries.

Full Release





Company’s new ADAM-centric food and beverage brand to officially launch at Town Square location with ribbon-cutting ceremony on February 9, 2025







LAS VEGAS, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Richtech Robotics Inc.





(Nasdaq: RR) (“Richtech Robotics” or the “Company”), a Nevada-based provider of AI-driven service robots, announces that the grand opening of Clouffee & Tea at Town Square, Las Vegas will take place on February 9, 2025. Clouffee & Tea is the Company’s food and beverage brand centered around its AI-powered robot ADAM. This is the first store of Richtech Robotics’ Clouffee & Tea brand, with additional stores expected to be open soon.





With ADAM serving as barista, Clouffee & Tea at Town Square will be offering a wide variety of milk teas, coffees, and desserts. Utilizing NVIDIA AI technology, ADAM will detect when customers are present, engage them in conversation, take orders verbally, monitor and adapt to changes in his environment, and craft beverages with high levels of precision and accuracy.





“Today’s announcement is a major milestone for Richtech Robotics, marking the official launch of our innovative food and beverage brand, Clouffee & Tea. This grand opening highlights our ability to leverage AI-powered robotics to drive real revenue in the hospitality industry, setting a new standard for automation in customer experiences,” said Richtech Robotics’ President, Matt Casella. “Clouffee & Tea at Town Square will be a vibrant destination, delivering an interactive and dynamic experience that perfectly captures the energy and excitement Las Vegas locals and visitors crave.”





The grand opening at 6587 S Las Vegas Blvd #B187, Las Vegas, NV 89119 will begin at 11:00 am with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.





Richtech Robotics has deployed over 300 robot solutions across the U.S. including in restaurants, retail stores, hotels, healthcare facilities, casinos, senior living homes, and factories. Current clients include, Texas Rangers' Globe Life Field, Golden Corral, Hilton, Sodexo, Boyd Gaming, and more.







About Richtech Robotics







Richtech Robotics is a provider of collaborative robotic solutions specializing in the service industry, including the hospitality and healthcare sectors. Our mission is to transform the service industry through collaborative robotic solutions that enhance the customer experience and empower businesses to achieve more. By seamlessly integrating cutting-edge automation, we aspire to create a landscape of enhanced interactions, efficiency, and innovation, propelling organizations toward unparalleled levels of excellence and satisfaction. Learn more at





www.RichtechRobotics.com





and connect with us on





X





(Twitter),





LinkedIn





, and





YouTube





.







Forward Looking Statements







Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “forecast,” “estimate,” “expect,” and “intend,” among others. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the performance of Richtech Robotics’ products.





These forward-looking statements are based on Richtech Robotics’ current expectations and actual results could differ materially. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements include, among others, risks and uncertainties related to the performance of ADAM and the success of Clouffee & Tea. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in Richtech Robotics’ Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on January 14, 2025, the IPO Registration Statement and periodic reports filed with the SEC on or after the date thereof. All of Richtech Robotics’ forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by all such risk factors and other cautionary statements. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date thereof. New risks and uncertainties arise over time, and it is not possible for Richtech Robotics to predict those events or how they may affect Richtech Robotics. If a change to the events and circumstances reflected in Richtech Robotics’ forward-looking statements occurs, Richtech Robotics’ business, financial condition and operating results may vary materially from those expressed in Richtech Robotics’ forward-looking statements.





Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Richtech Robotics assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.







Contact:







Investors:





CORE IR





Matt Blazei









ir@richtechrobotics.com









Media:





Timothy Tanksley





Director of Marketing





Richtech Robotics, Inc









press@richtechrobotics.com









702-534-0050







Attachments





