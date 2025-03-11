Richtech Robotics Inc. Announces Global Expansion with Participation at ProWein 2025 in Düsseldorf, Germany

Richtech Robotics announces global expansion, showcasing AI service robots at ProWein 2025 in Düsseldorf, Germany, March 16-18.

Richtech Robotics Inc., an AI-driven service robotics company based in Nevada, has announced its participation in ProWein 2025, a major international wine and spirits trade fair in Düsseldorf, Germany, scheduled for March 16-18, 2025. The company will showcase its Scorpion service robot, which offers bartending services and personalized customer interactions using advanced AI technology. This marks a strategic move towards global expansion as Richtech Robotics aims to address labor shortages in the food and beverage sector by providing innovative robotic automation solutions. Highlighting its ability to deliver a traditional sommelier experience, Scorpion will serve a variety of wines and liquors during the event. The company has successfully deployed over 300 robotic solutions across various sectors in the U.S., and anticipates that its participation at ProWein will enhance its growth prospects in the industry.

Potential Positives

Richtech Robotics is expanding globally, which signifies growth opportunities and the potential to reach new markets beyond the U.S.

The participation at ProWein 2025, a major international trade fair, positions the company as an industry leader and allows them to showcase innovative robotics solutions tailored for the wine and spirits industry.

The Scorpion service solution's ability to provide personalized customer interactions demonstrates the company's commitment to enhancing service in the hospitality sector, potentially attracting more clients.

Over 300 deployments of robotic solutions across various sectors indicate market acceptance and a proven track record, bolstering investor confidence in the company's technology and business model.

Potential Negatives

The press release contains a significant disclaimer regarding forward-looking statements, highlighting uncertainty about the company's ability to successfully execute its plans for international expansion and product performance in the wine and spirits market.

There is no mention of specific achievements or financial results that could bolster confidence in the company's claims, which may be perceived as a lack of transparency or concrete evidence of success.

The statement acknowledges challenges in the food and beverage sector, including labor shortages, which could imply that the company is operating in a difficult market environment that may hinder its growth potential.

FAQ

What is Richtech Robotics showcasing at ProWein 2025?

Richtech Robotics will be showcasing its Scorpion AI-powered robot arm, which offers bartending services and personalized guided tastings.

When and where is ProWein 2025 taking place?

ProWein 2025 will take place from March 16-18, 2025, in Düsseldorf, Germany.

What challenges does the wine and spirits industry face?

The wine and spirits industry is facing labor shortages, driving demand for robotic automation and innovative solutions like those from Richtech Robotics.

How many robot solutions has Richtech Robotics deployed?

Richtech Robotics has deployed over 300 robot solutions across various sectors, including restaurants, hotels, and healthcare facilities.

What technologies power Richtech Robotics’ Scorpion solution?

The Scorpion solution utilizes NVIDIA AI technology to provide personalized customer interactions and adapt to changes in its environment.

AI-driven service robotics company announces global expansion with participation at international wine and spirits trade fair, taking place March 16-18 in Düsseldorf, Germany







Las Vegas, NV, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richtech Robotics Inc. (Nasdaq: RR) (“Richtech Robotics” or the “Company”), a Nevada-based provider of AI-driven service robots, announces that it will be exhibiting at ProWein 2025, taking place in Düsseldorf, Germany on March 16-18, 2025. The Company will be at Hall 5, Booth 5E46 showcasing its robotics solutions for the wine and spirits industry. Richtech Robotics’ participation marks the Company’s plans for global expansion.





On display will be Richtech Robotics’ Scorpion service solution. As an AI-powered robot arm platform, Scorpion can offer bartending services, including guided wine tastings and crafting cocktails based on mood and preference. The robot utilizes NVIDIA AI technology to interact with customers, provide personalized recommendations, adapt to changes in its environment, and learn and replicate a variety of tasks similarly to how humans do, with high levels of precision and accuracy.





“We believe our product will transform the wine and spirits industry and presenting it at one of the world’s largest industry events is a valuable opportunity for Richtech Robotics,” said Matt Casella, President of Richtech Robotics. “Like the U.S., Europe faces challenges in the food and beverage sector—such as labor shortages—driving increased demand for robotic automation. Expanding internationally marks a significant milestone in our company’s growth, and we look forward to showcasing our solutions to potential partners shaping the industry’s future.”





At ProWein, Scorpion will be serving five liquors and five wines, providing comprehensive product information and engaging in customer interactions akin to a traditional sommelier-led tasting. This demonstration is expected to highlight the platform's ability to deliver entertaining, personalized service, reflecting the sophisticated demands of the modern wine and spirits market.





The Company has deployed over 300 robot solutions across the U.S. including restaurants, retail stores, hotels, healthcare facilities, casinos, senior living homes, and factories. Current clients include, Texas Rangers' Globe Life Field, Golden Corral, Hilton, Sodexo, Boyd Gaming, and more.





ProWein 2025 is the only trade fair for wines and spirits that extensively covers the entireglobal market Over 5,200 exhibitors from over 60 countries and 47,000 visitors are expected at the event. For more information about ProWein 2025, visit the event’s website.







About Richtech Robotics







Richtech Robotics is a provider of collaborative robotic solutions specializing in the service industry, including the hospitality and healthcare sectors. Our mission is to transform the service industry through collaborative robotic solutions that enhance the customer experience and empower businesses to achieve more. By seamlessly integrating cutting-edge automation, we aspire to create a landscape of enhanced interactions, efficiency, and innovation, propelling organizations toward unparalleled levels of excellence and satisfaction. Learn more at





www.RichtechRobotics.com





and connect with us on X (Twitter), LinkedIn, and YouTube.







Forward Looking Statements







Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “forecast,” “estimate,” “expect,” and “intend,” among others. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Richtech Robotics’ participation in ProWein 2025, Richtech Robotics’ plans for international expansion and the performance of Richtech Robotics’ products.





These forward-looking statements are based on Richtech Robotics’ current expectations and actual results could differ materially. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements include, among others, risks and uncertainties related to Richtech Robotics’ ability to exhibit at Prowein 2024, Richtech Robotics’ ability to expand internationally and the ability of Richtech Robotics’ products to meet the demands of the wine and spirits market. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in Richtech Robotics’ Annual Report on Form 10-K/A, filed with the SEC on March 4, 2025, the IPO registration statement and periodic reports filed with the SEC on or after the date thereof. All of Richtech Robotics’ forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by all such risk factors and other cautionary statements. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date thereof. New risks and uncertainties arise over time, and it is not possible for Richtech Robotics to predict those events or how they may affect Richtech Robotics. If a change to the events and circumstances reflected in Richtech Robotics’ forward-looking statements occurs, Richtech Robotics’ business, financial condition and operating results may vary materially from those expressed in Richtech Robotics’ forward-looking statements.





Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Richtech Robotics assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.







Contact:







Investors:





CORE IR





Matt Blazei









ir@richtechrobotics.com









Media:





Timothy Tanksley





Director of Marketing





Richtech Robotics, Inc









press@richtechrobotics.com









702-534-0050



