Richtech Robotics Inc. Added to Russell 2000® Index, Highlighting Growth in AI-Driven Robotics

Richtech Robotics has been added to the Russell 2000 Index, reflecting its growth in AI-driven service robotics and investor confidence.

Quiver AI Summary

Richtech Robotics Inc. has been added to the US small-cap Russell 2000® Index as of June 27, 2025, reflecting the company's growing recognition in AI-driven robotics and its commitment to delivering long-term shareholder value. President Matt Casella emphasized that this inclusion is a validation of investor confidence in the company's innovations with its service robots, including Titan, Adam, and Scorpion. The addition will help the company accelerate its innovation, form strategic partnerships, and expand its market reach in the service robotics sector. Membership in the index is based on the company's eligibility for the broader Russell 3000® Index and will last for one year, also resulting in the stock being included in relevant growth and value indexes.

Potential Positives

The company has been added to the US small-cap Russell 2000® Index, indicating significant recognition of its market position and potential growth.

This inclusion reflects increasing investor confidence in Richtech Robotics' leadership in AI and automation technologies.

The membership in the Russell 2000® Index may facilitate easier access to capital and attract more institutional investors.

This milestone is viewed as a launchpad for the company to accelerate innovation and expand market presence, particularly in the service robotics sector.

Potential Negatives

The press release heavily relies on forward-looking statements, which may not materialize, creating potential uncertainty for investors.

The company acknowledges that actual results could differ materially from their optimistic projections, which may lead to investor skepticism.

The mention of risks and uncertainties associated with Richtech Robotics' products and market conditions indicates potential challenges that might impact future performance.

FAQ

What is the significance of Richtech Robotics' inclusion in the Russell 2000® Index?

The inclusion signifies growing recognition of Richtech Robotics' leadership in AI-driven robotics and reflects rising investor confidence.

When did Richtech Robotics join the Russell 2000® Index?

Richtech Robotics was officially added to the Russell 2000® Index after the US market closed on June 27, 2025.

What does the Russell 2000® Index represent?

The Russell 2000® Index represents approximately 98% of the investable US equity market, including about 2,000 small-cap securities.

How long will Richtech Robotics be a member of the Russell 2000® Index?

Richtech Robotics' membership in the Russell 2000® Index will remain in place for one year.

What are Richtech Robotics' core business areas?

Richtech Robotics specializes in AI-driven collaborative robotic solutions for the hospitality and healthcare sectors.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$RR Insider Trading Activity

$RR insiders have traded $RR stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PHIL ZHENG (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 200,000 shares for an estimated $515,573 .

. MATTHEW G. CASELLA (President) sold 60,000 shares for an estimated $100,080

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$RR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 47 institutional investors add shares of $RR stock to their portfolio, and 12 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$RR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Lake Street issued a "Buy" rating on 03/18/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $RR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $RR forecast page.

Full Release





The addition highlights the company’s commitment to delivering long-term shareholder value and driving positive impact through AI-driven robotics







LAS VEGAS, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Richtech Robotics Inc.



(Nasdaq: RR) (“Richtech Robotics” or the “Company”), a Nevada-based provider of AI-driven service robots, announces that it has been added to the US small-cap Russell 2000



®



Index. The inclusion, which took effect after the US market closed on June 27, 2025, was a result of the 2025 Russell Indexes reconstitution. The Russell 2000 Index is a subset of the Russell 3000



®



Index which is designed to represent approximately 98% of the investable US equity market. It includes approximately 2,000 of the smallest securities based on a combination of their market capitalization and current index membership.





“Our inclusion in the Russell 2000



®



and Russell 3000



®



indices reflects the growing recognition of Richtech Robotics’ leadership in AI and automation,” said Matt Casella, President of Richtech Robotics. “We believe that this milestone underscores rising investor confidence in our vision and validates the significant progress we’ve made with our Titan, Adam, and Scorpion robots. We see this as a launchpad to accelerate innovation, scale strategic partnerships, and expand our market presence as we work to define the future of service robotics.”





Membership in the Russell 2000



®



Index, which remains in place for one year, is based on membership in the broad-market Russell 3000



®



Index. The Company’s stock will also be automatically added to the appropriate growth and value indexes.





For more information on the Russell 2000



®



and Russell 3000



®



Indexes and the Russell indexes reconstitution, visit the "Russell Reconstitution" section on the FTSE Russell website.





About Richtech Robotics





Richtech Robotics is a provider of collaborative robotic solutions specializing in the service industry, including the hospitality and healthcare sectors. Our mission is to transform the service industry through collaborative robotic solutions that enhance the customer experience and empower businesses to achieve more. By seamlessly integrating cutting-edge automation, we aspire to create a landscape of enhanced interactions, efficiency, and innovation, propelling organizations toward unparalleled levels of excellence and satisfaction. Learn more at



www.RichtechRobotics.com



and connect with us on



X



,



LinkedIn



and



YouTube



.





Forward Looking Statements





Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “forecast,” “estimate,” “expect,” and “intend,” among others. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Richtech Robotics’ leadership in AI and automation and investor confidence in Richtech Robotics.





These forward-looking statements are based on Richtech Robotics’ current expectations and actual results could differ materially. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements include, among others, risks and uncertainties related to Richtech Robotics’ products, industry and general economic and market conditions. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in Richtech Robotics’ Annual Report on Form 10-K/A, filed with the SEC on March 4, 2025, the IPO Registration Statement and periodic reports filed with the SEC on or after the date thereof. All of Richtech Robotics’ forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by all such risk factors and other cautionary statements. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date thereof. New risks and uncertainties arise over time, and it is not possible for Richtech Robotics to predict those events or how they may affect Richtech Robotics. If a change to the events and circumstances reflected in Richtech Robotics’ forward-looking statements occurs, Richtech Robotics’ business, financial condition and operating results may vary materially from those expressed in Richtech Robotics’ forward-looking statements.





Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Richtech Robotics assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.





Contact:





Investors:





CORE IR





Matt Blazei







ir@richtechrobotics.com







Media:





Timothy Tanksley





Director of Marketing





Richtech Robotics, Inc







press@richtechrobotics.com











702-534-0050



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.