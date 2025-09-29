Richtech Robotics and Lululemon have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – September 29, 2025 – Zacks Equity Research shares Richtech Robotics RR as the Bull of the Day and Lululemon Athletica LULU as the Bear of the Day. In addition, Zacks Equity Research provides analysis on Volkswagen AG VWAGY, Mercedes-Benz Group AG MBGYY and Renault SA RNLSY.

Richtech Robotics is a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) that has an F for Value and an F for Growth. The is a provider of collaborative robotic solutions specializing in the service industry, including the hospitality and healthcare sectors. Robotics is an up and coming industry and we are not talking about circular devices that replace your vacuum cleaner, these are machines that can handle complex tasks. Let’s learn more about why this stock is the Bull of the Day.

Richtech Robotics, Inc. engages in the development of robotic technologies. The firm designs, manufactures, and sells robots to restaurants, hotels, senior living centers, casinos, factories, and movie theaters. Its robots perform a variety of services including restaurant running and bussing, hotel room service delivery, floor scrubbing and vacuuming, and beverage and food preparation. The company was founded by Zhen Wu Huang and Zhen Qiang Huang on July 19, 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

When I look at a stock, the first thing I do is look to see if the company is beating the number. This tells me right away where the market’s expectations have been for the company and how management has communicated to the market. A stock that consistently beats has management communicating expectations to Wall Street that can be achieved. That is what you want to see.

Richtech Robotics has posted two quarters with a Zacks Consensus Estimate and has one miss and one meet. The company most recently posted a loss of $0.04 per share, inline with the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Earnings estimate revisions is what the Zacks Rank is all about.

Estimates are moving higher for Richtech.

The full year 2025 has held still at a loss of $0.15 over the last 60 days.

2026 has increased from a loss of $0.14 to a loss of $0.10 over the last week.

There is good growth projected for Richtech. This fiscal year analysts are expecting $5M in revenue which would be good for 18.2% topline growth.

Next fiscal year, the consensus is calling for $13.48M and that would be good for 175% sales growth.

The company has 5 major products.

ADAM is an AI Barista and cocktail robot for hospitality venues and carries a starting price of around $25,000. Scorpion is an autonomous floor scrubbing and cleaning robot for commercial spaces and has a starting price of around $18,000.

Matradee is a hosting and seeding management robot for restaurants with AI for guest interaction and table optimization. It carries a starting price of approximately $15,000.

Titan is a heavy duty delivery and transport robot for warehouses or large venues with a payload capacity of up to £500 and has a starting price of around $30,000.

Medbot Series Is for medical delivery in hospitals transporting supplies autonomously there are HIPAA compliant features and customization for specific healthcare protocols and a starting price of around $22,000.

Right now there are no earnings so there is no PE to lean on. Instead we look to price-to-book, which comes in at a 6.4x multiple.

Price to sales comes in at an eye popping 177x, but with incredible growth this number should come down dramatically.

Right now margins are negative and not improving, but when they do this stock will move significantly higher.

The company filed a $1B At-The-Market offering on September 23 and that has had a negative impact on the stock. The company will likely disclose how much has been raised via the offering soon and given the volume of the past few trading sessions it could be over $50M, should the company raise $250M or more, it would be wise to end the offering and allow the stock to continue to run.

Tesla has noted that they plan to produce some 10,000 robots by the end of the year and after Elon Musk bought $1B worth of stock it is clear that he believes that robots will be the next growth driver for the company. With this in mind, investors looking for a far less expensive option would gravitate to RR, but that offering is holding a lot of them back.

Lululemon Athletica is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell). The company recently posted a solid beat and the stock has sold off as a result. This article will look at why this stock is a Zacks Rank #5 as it is the Bear of the Day.

lululemon athletica, Inc. engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

When I look at a stock, the first thing I do is look to see if the company is beating the number. This tells me right away where the market’s expectations have been for the company and how management has communicated to the market. A stock that consistently beats has management communicating expectations to Wall Street that can be achieved. That is what you want to see.

In the case Lululemon,I see the company has beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. This alone does not make the stock a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and it doesn’t make it a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) either.

The Zacks Rank does care about the earnings history, but it is much more heavily influenced by the movement of earnings estimates.

The most recent quarter saw the company report EPS of $3.10 when the consensus was calling for $2.84. That 26 cent beat translates into a positive earnings surprise of 9.15%.

The Zacks Rank tells us which stocks are seeing earnings estimates move higher or in this case lower. For Lululemon I see annual estimates for next year moving lower of late.

The current fiscal year consensus number has slid from $14.72 to $13.01 over the last 60 days.

The next fiscal year has moved from $15.89 to $13.22 over the last 60 days.

Negative movement in earnings estimates like that is why this stock is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

It should be noted that a lot of stocks in the Zacks universe are seeing negative earnings estimate revisions. That means that the stocks that are seeing small but negative earnings estimate revisions are falling to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

US Cuts EU Vehicle Tariffs to 15% Under New Trade Terms

The United States has cut import duties on vehicles from the European Union to 15%, retroactive to Aug. 1, 2025, which confirms the terms of the trade framework agreed upon earlier this summer. The Commerce Department and the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative released details online related to reduced tariffs on a variety of goods.

The revisions also grant exemptions for industries, such as aviation, generic pharmaceutical drugs, plus ingredients, as well as specific metals and ores, effective Sept. 1, 2025. While most rate changes apply to EU shipments beginning Sept. 1, the reduction for cars and parts was tied to the EU lowering tariffs on American exports. The EU implemented those cuts on Aug. 28, enabling the Trump administration to retroactively apply the new auto duty.

Previously, imported EU vehicles faced a 25% tariff in addition to existing duties. Per the U.S. notice, the product list could still be revised. The decision follows an executive order signed by President Donald Trump earlier this month, streamlining tariff adjustments with trade partners.

Per European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association data, EU new car registrations dropped 0.7% in the first seven months of 2025 versus the same period last year.

Last week, Volkswagen AG’s subsidiary, Porsche, postponed its EV launch due to softening demand, headwinds in China and higher U.S. tariffs. The delay has led both Porsche and Volkswagen to trim their 2025 profit outlooks. Porsche now expects a positive sales return of up to 2%, down from the previous estimate of 5-7%. It now targets a medium-term operating return on sales in the low double digits and aims for solid business growth of up to 15%, which is on the lower side of its earlier guidance of 15-17%. Per Reuters, Volkswagen has lowered its profit margin forecast to 2-3% compared with the previous guidance of 4-5%.

Mercedes-Benz Group AG also forecasts significantly lower unit sales for the full year 2025 due to weaker sales volumes, softer pricing and import duties. Mercedes-Benz Cars now expects adjusted return on sales in the 4-6% range. Mercedes-Benz Vans expects adjusted return on sales to be in a range of 8-10%.

Per Investing.com, Renault SA reported weaker-than-expected results in June due to lower sales volumes and mounting commercial pressures. Its light commercial vehicle division also underperformed, impacted by a steep decline in the European market. In light of these issues, Renault Group has adjusted its full-year 2025 targets. Renault is now aiming for an operating margin of approximately 6.5%, down from its earlier outlook of 7% or more. It has also reduced its free cash flow forecast to a range of €1 to €1.5 billion, down from the previous target of more than €2 billion.

While VWAGY and MBGYY carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) each, RNLSY carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) at present.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

