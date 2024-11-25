Richmond Vanadium Updates Director Interests Amidst Governance

Richmond Vanadium Technology Pty Ltd. (AU:RVT) has released an update.

Richmond Vanadium Technology Limited has announced changes in the interests of its directors, including Managing Director Jon Price, as part of its compliance with ASX listing rules. The update reveals the directors’ holdings in ordinary shares, performance rights, and unlisted options, highlighting the company’s transparency in managing its corporate governance. Investors in the financial markets may find these developments indicative of the company’s strategic direction and governance practices.

