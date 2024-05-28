Richmond Vanadium Eyes Australian Battery Industry

Richmond Vanadium Technology Pty Ltd. (AU:RVT) has released an update.

Richmond Vanadium Technology Pty Ltd. has announced a non-binding collaboration agreement with Dalian Rongke Power Group and Trinasolar’s Australian arm to explore establishing a vanadium battery industry in Australia, leveraging their expertise in renewable energy and energy storage solutions. The company is also progressing with a feasibility study for its Richmond – Julia Creek Vanadium Project in Queensland, aiming to contribute to the global energy transition with high-quality vanadium supply.

