Richmond Mutual Bancorporation's (NASDAQ:RMBI) investors will be pleased with their favorable 31% return over the last year

We believe investing is smart because history shows that stock markets go higher in the long term. But if when you choose to buy stocks, some of them will be below average performers. For example, the Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI), share price is up over the last year, but its gain of 24% trails the market return. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation hasn't been listed for long, so it's still not clear if it is a long term winner.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 1 year and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation went from making a loss to reporting a profit, in the last year.

When a company has just transitioned to profitability, earnings per share growth is not always the best way to look at the share price action.

We are skeptical of the suggestion that the 1.7% dividend yield would entice buyers to the stock. We think that the revenue growth of 20% could have some investors interested. Many businesses do go through a phase where they have to forgo some profits to drive business development, and sometimes its for the best.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqCM:RMBI Earnings and Revenue Growth November 26th 2021

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. This free interactive report on Richmond Mutual Bancorporation's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for Richmond Mutual Bancorporation the TSR over the last 1 year was 31%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation boasts a total shareholder return of 31% for the last year (that includes the dividends) . A substantial portion of that gain has come in the last three months, with the stock up 7.0% in that time. Demand for the stock from multiple parties is pushing the price higher; it could be that word is getting out about its virtues as a business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Richmond Mutual Bancorporation better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Richmond Mutual Bancorporation is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

