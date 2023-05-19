Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (RMBI) Declares $0.14 Dividend

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation said on May 17, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share ($0.56 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.14 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 31, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 1, 2023 will receive the payment on June 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $9.92 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.65%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.67%, the lowest has been 1.46%, and the highest has been 6.02%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.31 (n=161).

The current dividend yield is 2.28 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.51. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 62 funds or institutions reporting positions in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 3.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RMBI is 0.02%, an increase of 72.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.34% to 1,939K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 683K shares representing 5.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 646K shares, representing an increase of 5.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RMBI by 32.13% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 330K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 156K shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 156K shares, representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RMBI by 6.49% over the last quarter.

Keeley-Teton Advisors holds 145K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 145K shares, representing an increase of 0.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RMBI by 79,143.90% over the last quarter.

FJ Capital Management holds 134K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc., headquartered in Richmond, Indiana, is the holding company for First Bank Richmond, a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial and trust services within its local communities through its eight locations in Richmond, Centerville, Cambridge City and Shelbyville, Indiana, its five locations in Sidney, Piqua and Troy, Ohio and its loan production office in Columbus, Ohio.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.